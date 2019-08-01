|
|
TRENOR, II FREDERIC CHARLTON
Age 76, of Pittsburgh passed away on July 31, 2019. Born and raised in West Virginia, he was a longtime resident of Pittsburgh. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. A proud Eagle Scout, he was born on July 4, 1943, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Frederic Charlton Trenor, I and Eloise Irene (Webb) Trenor. His mother always told him the Fourth of July fireworks were for him, and we will continue to think of him each year as we watch "his" fireworks. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgy in 1965 from Case Western Reserve University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu and President of the Inter fraternity Council. He received a Juris Doctor degree in 1970 from Duquesne University School of Law. Originally a metallurgist, he went to night school to become a lawyer. He became an accomplished workers compensation attorney known throughout the state. He litigated thousands of cases, and he was proud to have argued multiple cases before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. His favorite nicknames were Phred and the King of Comp. He enjoyed golfing at Montour Heights Country Club and other courses, but never mastered the sport, much to his frustration. He loved reading his much-used copy of the Constitution and engaging in political and other debates, much to the frustration of those around him. He was known for his humor and story-telling ability, even if he often told the same tales over and over, embellishing the details every time. He worked at a number of different companies and law firms over his career, including Koppers Inc.; Meyer Darragh Buckler Bebenek & Eck; Zimmer Kunz Loughren Hart Lazaroff Trenor Banyas & Conaway; and most recently before his retirement at Margolis Edelstein. He is survived by his wife, Denise Trenor of Coraopolis; his sons, Frederic Charlton Trenor, III of Pittsburgh and John Arthur Trenor and wife, Anne-Marie Carstens of Washington, DC; sons he shared with Patricia J. Trenor of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Colby, Leyton, Holden, and Annabel of Washington, DC; his brother, Robert Trenor and wife, Jane; and nephew, Jimmy of Charleston, SC. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at COPELAND'S FUNERAL HOME in Coraopolis. In lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated donations to the donors' preferred charities, such as the , the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the ASPCA, or other needy causes.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019