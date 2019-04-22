Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
FREDERICK A. LIPPERT


Age 51, of Munhall, on April 18, 2019. Loving father of Devin A. Lippert, of Munhall; beloved son of Sarah (Taylor) Lippert, of Lincoln Place, and the late Frederick Lippert; special nephew to Charles and Joyce Taylor, of West Mifflin; also many loving cousins. Fred loved going fishing and enjoying his many friends. Friends received on Wednesday, from 2-6 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, (412) 461-6394, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., with Rev. David Shively officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
