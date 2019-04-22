|
|
LIPPERT FREDERICK A.
Age 51, of Munhall, on April 18, 2019. Loving father of Devin A. Lippert, of Munhall; beloved son of Sarah (Taylor) Lippert, of Lincoln Place, and the late Frederick Lippert; special nephew to Charles and Joyce Taylor, of West Mifflin; also many loving cousins. Fred loved going fishing and enjoying his many friends. Friends received on Wednesday, from 2-6 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, (412) 461-6394, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., with Rev. David Shively officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019