|
PORTA FREDERICK AUGUST "BICK"
Age 100, of McKees Rocks/Kennedy Twp., died peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by family in the home that he built and lived in since 1955. Born January 1, 1919, to the late August Walter Porta and Mary Irene Ruffley Porta. Fred will be missed by his loving wife of 73 years, Anne Petrowski Porta; his children, Ronald (Karen) Porta, Donald Porta, Michael (Sandy) Porta, Christine (John F., Jr.) Sofranko, Marilyn Porta; grandchildren, Amy (Jamie Chinnock) Porta, Erin (Nate Boxrucker) Porta, John F. "Jay" Sofranko, III, Michael J. Porta, Matthew (Ramsey) Porta, Katherine "Katie" (Joe) Kendall, Dustin Porta, Jessica (Ben Hooymeijer) Porta; great-grandchildren, Elliot Chinnock, Luke Chinnock, John F. "Jay, IV" Sofranko, Reece Boxrucker, Jacob Boxrucker, Owen Porta, Avery Porta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his seven brothers and six sisters, Paul (Hilda) Porta, Frank (Helen) Porta, Edward (Clara) Porta, Leo Porta, Agnes (Kenneth) Etter, Matthew (Sophie) Porta, Estelle (Len) Patton, Mary (Henry) Macek, Thomas (Alice) Porta, William (Violet) Porta, Betty (Paul) Patton, Leona (Vince) Formosa, Dolores (Stephen) Metrovich. Fred attended St. Francis de Sales School where he developed his strong and lifelong Catholic faith. During World War II, he spent three and a half years overseas as a T-5 Corporal in the US Army Signal Corps with assignments that took him to 11 different European countries. He worked at US Steel in McKees Rocks for 42 years. His life long hobby and passion was breeding and racing homing pigeons. He won numerous awards and was renowned for his long distance racers. Fred kept physically fit and was active well into his 90's. He loved hunting, training his beagles, gardening, and being in the woods. He enjoyed finding the humor in daily situations. Fred will be remembered as a great father, a loving husband, and a caring, willing, generous helper to family and friends. Honest, hardworking, kind, and friendly, Fred was a role model to many family members. This genuinely good man will be missed. Friends and family may visit WEDNESDAY, 4-8 p.m, at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered Thursday, 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Celebration at 10 a.m. at St. Malachy Church. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mad eto ; BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org.