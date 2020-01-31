Home

Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
FREDERICK C. "RED" SCHMIDT Sr.

FREDERICK C. "RED" SCHMIDT Sr. Obituary
SCHMIDT, SR. FREDERICK C. "RED"

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 84, of Jefferson Hills. Beloved husband of Joyce E. (Hoak) Schmidt; father of Frederick C. (Laurie) Schmidt, Jr. and the late Sharon E. Ruffing; grandfather of TC (Leann) Ruffing; great-grandfather of Anna, Grace and Olivia Ruffing; brother of Dorothy Ault and Mary Hoak; also nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday at 12 NOON in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions to Pine Run United Methodist Church, 901 North 6th Street, Clairton, PA 15025. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
