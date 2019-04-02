LANGENBERG FREDERICK CHARLES

Passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Dr. Frederick C. Langenberg and Margaret M. Langenberg; he is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane; daughter, Susan (David) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and son, Rick of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado; loving grandfather to Laura Brainer, Daniel Brainer (Samantha), Andrew Brainer, and his newest great-grandson Brooks Brainer; predeceased by his wife, Jane Bartholomew Langenberg in 1995; wife, Peggy Cardone Langenberg in 2014; and brother, William Langenberg in 2018. Langenberg had a passion for learning and a drive that led him to an extensive career. After serving in the Navy, he completed his BS and MS degrees in Metallurgical Engineering at Lehigh University. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Xi, and the first engineering student to be elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He began his career in 1951 at the U. S. Steel Corporation. He continued his education at Pennsylvania State University with a Ph.D. in Metallurgy and at Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a visiting fellow. He continued working in the steel industry at Crucible Steel company in Research and Development and attended Carnegie Mellon University's Executive Program. He followed that as President of Trent Tube Company, East Troy, Wisconsin and Jessop Steel Company, Washington, Pennsylvania. His work led to his nomination as the President of the American Iron and Steel Institute, Washington D.C. which he served from 1975-1978. He became president of the Interlake Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, in 1978 and elected to Chairman and President in 1980. He spearheaded its growth and diversification during a turbulent time. He retired in 1992 and became the President of Langand Corporation. Fred also served on the Board of Directors to 11 organizations, four of which were New York Stock Exchange companies. He received numerous honors and awards during his lifetime including the Boy Scout of America Distinguished Leader award, Oak Brook Leader of the Year award, Penn State David Ford McFarland award and Distinguished Alumni award, and the Lehigh University Distinguished Alumni Award. He was also a fellow of the first class of the American Society for Metals and elected a Distinguished Life Member. Although he was honored by many organizations, Fred's greatest award was the opportunity to be a mentor to others in their career and education path. Golf was Fred's lifetime passion. He was a member of many great clubs including Chicago Golf Club and Butler National (Chicago), Congressional and Burning Tree Club (Washington), Laurel Valley and Rolling Rock (Ligonier, PA), St. Clair Country Club (Pittsburgh), and Belleair Country Club (Florida).He travelled to both Scotland and Ireland many times with his family and was a member of Ballybunion Golf Club, Ireland. He was a faithful fan to the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State Nittany Lions. Langenberg is an active member of The Church of the Living Waters in Washington, PA. He was a previous member of Westminister Presbyterian and a former elder at Bower Hill Presbyterian. Fred's favorite time was cherished times with family, grandchildren, and special friends. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.