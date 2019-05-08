Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 87, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Frederick, Sr. and Celeste Donatelli. In 1965, he founded Fred Donatelli Cemetery Memorials in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, followed by Pittsburgh Cremation Service and OakCrest Pet Crematory. These companies demonstrate his exemplary work ethic and strong commitment to the memorial industry. Fred was active with the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science (PIMS), most recently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was a member of Incarnation Parish's Finance Council, a Ross Township Commissioner, and a past President of the West View Area Kiwanis. There were many other professional organizations that benefitted from Fred's involvement and his belief in the importance of a "good attitude" in life. In his retirement years, Fred loved chatting with visitors at the office, enjoying lunch with his wife at Rico's Restaurant, and attending many family events. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Deloris (Bosetti) Donatelli; children, David (Barbara) Donatelli, of Hatboro, PA, Joann (Russ) Fischer, of Charlotte, NC, Diane (Bill) Malivuk, of Cranberry, PA, Fred "Corky" (Kathy) Donatelli, of Ross Township, PA, Vincent (Sharon) Donatelli, of Galena, OH, Philip (Jill) Donatelli, of Clairton, PA, Julie (Bruce) Krist, of Allison Park, PA, and Laurie (Bill) Rossi, of West Deer, PA; 26 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, James Donatelli, of Pittsburgh PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Margaret Siciliano and Eugenia Mulle; and brothers, Thomas F. Donatelli and Reverend Philip J. Donatelli. Friends are welcome Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Ave., Pgh, PA 15229. Interment will follow in Christ our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
