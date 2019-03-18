|
BOSE FREDERICK E., SR.
Age 96, of New Homestead peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Southwestern Veterans Center. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Frederick E. Bose Jr., Kenneth (Ioshiel) Bose, Jacqueline Morton; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Bose, Dorothy Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mt. Rise Baptist Church, Ingot and Sheffler Streets, New Homestead where funeral services will follow the visitation; interment 12:30 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Arrangements done by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019