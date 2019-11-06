|
REICHL FREDERICK E.
Age 88, of Robinson Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Husband of the late Dolores "Dee" Reichl. Father of Linda Johnston Feskorn (Richard), Fred Jr., Gary (Gail), Tim (Sheila) and Brian (Lucy). Grandfather of Alan and Ashley, Jennifer, Krista and Alastir, Loren and Pat, Jackie and Nate, Adam, Heather, Wade and Lee. Great-grandfather of Lyla, Ava, Anthony, Jasmyn and Lincoln. Brother of Samuel Reichl. Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and his sister, Cecelia. Friends and Family may call at THE McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019