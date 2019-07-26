|
SNATCHKO FREDERICK E.
Fred, 82, of McDonald, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born December 21, 1936, in Sturgeon, a son of the late Charles Snatchko and Bernice Holeva Marchese. Mr. Snatchko was a member of St. Columbkille R. C. Church in Imperial and the McDonald Gun Club. At the age of 16, he joined the Marines and fought in the Korean War. He was a retired machinist with Petroleum Pipe and Supply in Heidelburg. His hobbies were wood working, hunting, fishing and gardening. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Kathy A. Dourlain Snatchko of McDonald; children, Tina Hans of Oakdale, Veronica (David Crivellaro) Snatchko of Clinton, and Donna Williams of Oakdale; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by sisters, Charlotte Summers, Emily (Michael) Stasiowski and Rose Ann (Edward) Bogats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Charles Snatchko; and sister, Jean Hampson. Friends will be received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Columbkille R. C. Church, Imperial. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019