SKRABSKI FREDERICK F.

Of White Oak, age 84, unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Ann (Petras) Skrabski for 63 years; loving father of David F. Skrabski of McKeesport, Susan L. (Keith) Knox of White Oak, Daniel R. (Sharon) Skrabski of South Park, Douglas E. (Sharon Garvey) Skrabski of Pittsburgh and Sharon A. (Gary) Bethel of Greensburg. Fred cherished his grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Justin and Zack; and his great-granddaughter, Angela. Brother of Carol (Jack) Myers, Marcia (late Gary) Romanik, the late Robert (surviving spouse, Carmen) Skrabski and the late Ted (late Julie) Skrabski. Fred was a U. S. Navy Reserves veteran and a sales agent and financial planner for Prudential. He retired in 1993 from Prudential's White Oak office with 33 years of service. Fred was a devout Christian and expressed his faith as a community volunteer with The Intersection, an outreach program for the disadvantaged, and with the Pittsburgh Cursillo Movement with whom Fred visited the imprisoned. He also was an automobile enthusiast, and served as the family and neighborhood mechanic for decades. As a father, he was an important volunteer, organization leader and coach with the White Oak Athletic Association. Above all, Fred's family was his greatest passion and was closest to his heart. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave., at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Angela Merici Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Fred will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. Memorial donations may be sent to The Intersection, 115 7th St., P.O. Box 827, McKeesport, PA 15132.