FREDERICK H. MEYER

FREDERICK H. MEYER Obituary
MEYER FREDERICK H.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Frederick "Bam" Meyer, age 81, of Scott Twp. and North Fort Meyers went to eternal rest with his family by his side after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Devoted husband of 52 years to Andrea (Schmidt) Meyer; cherished daughter, Jennifer Kiszer; beloved sons, John and Chad Meyer; and adored grandson and best buddy to Brady Kiszer. Besides enjoying the past 13 years frequently spent in FL with family and friends, Bam enjoyed reminiscing about his time with the Pirate Organization in the visiting clubhouse. Son of the late Frederick and Catherine Meyer and the late Margaret Witner; brother of the late Stewart Meyers (Sharon still survives), George "Skip" Meyer (Kathleen) and the late Robert Meyer (Linda still survives), the late Kathleen Mangis and Gary Meyer; also survived by sisters-in-law, Donna Maranchi (Paul) and Diane Geis (late Matthew); also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family, along with special friends both in Pittsburgh and in Florida. Friends received Thursday, 6-8, Friday, 2-4, 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Simon & Jude Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
