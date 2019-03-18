|
|
MISSENDA FREDERICK J. "FRED"
Age 64, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, of Brentwood. Son of the late Andrew and Catherine Missenda; brother of James T. (the late Patricia (Zutell)) Missenda; also survived by his nieces and nephews. Fred was a 1972 Graduate of South Hills High School and had a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Duquesne University. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of blessing service at 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the for Diabetes Research, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019