BISSERT FREDERICK JOHN
Age 95, of Pittsburgh, died on September 1, 2019. Born on July 26, 1924 to the late Katherine and Jacob Bissert. He is survived by his second wife, Patricia (Wheeler Forgey) Bissert; children, Elizabeth (William) Matthew, Christine Bissert; David (Kimberly) Bissert and Timothy (Lori) Bissert; son-in-law, Thomas Fischer; stepchildren, David Forgey and Deborah Dominguez; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jason Matthew; Peter (Ashley) Bissert; Kathryn (fiancé Travis Taylor) Bissert, Kelsie Bissert, Matthew (Celena) Bissert; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Eston) Walden, Rebecca (Corey) Knight; and step-great-grandchildren, Mya and Landyn Knight and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine (King) Bissert; daughter, Suzan Fischer and sister, Elizabeth (Shell) Rodgers. Fred earned the Purple Heart in November 1944 while serving under General Patton's 3rd Army, 95th Infantry Division in WWII. He was one of the brave soldiers who fought in the Metz campaign and were later referred to as the Iron Men of Metz. During retirement, Fred was always willing to speak at local schools when asked to visit classrooms and share his experiences as a veteran. He even created a pictorial journal of his time as a WWII veteran to share with students. He attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA as a member of the Army Specialized Training Program in WWII, and after discharge in 1945 attended the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh, PA, and was a member of the Honorary Engineering Society Tau Bei TI Association, Gamma of PA. Fred earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. Fred worked for Duquesne Light Company for almost 40 years with multiple positions including the job of Superintendent of the first nuclear power plant in Shippingport, PA. In addition, Fred served as a member of the PA Advisory Committee Atomic Energy from 1968 – 1974 which acted as advisors to the Governor of PA. Fred served extensively in the Christian community, lay preaching in many Christian churches and staying active in his retirement years researching prophetic biblical teachings and publishing two books. He was a Sunday School Teacher for many years at Pittsburgh Baptist Church and hosted a Bible Study group in his home. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Dormont, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Fred's memory to: The Pittsburgh Baptist Church or Pensacola Christian College. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019