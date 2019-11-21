Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
FREDERICK JOHN SURMICK Sr.

Of Castle Shannon, passed away on November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77. Beloved son to the late John and Mildred Surmick. Beloved husband to the late Sheila M. (Angle) Surmick. Caring father to Rebecca L. Pollice, Frederick J. Surmick, Jr. and Timothy R. (Jayme) Surmick. Proud grandfather to Anthony, Zachary, Colton, Caleb, Ava, Ryan and Stella. One sister-in-law, Lorraine Surmick. Preceded in death by one brother, John A. Surmick, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m.  Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Saint Anne's Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Frederick's name to: : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
