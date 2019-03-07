KEEVER FREDERICK JR.

Frederick L. Keever Jr., died suddenly Tuesday, March 5th, at his home on Hilton Head Island. He leaves his wife of 21 plus years together, Jacqueline (Sample) Keever; his son, Christopher Keever and his wife Natasha; son, Bryan Keever, his wife, Kelly; daughter, Melissa Licht and husband, Richard; son, Douglas Rebman and wife, Cindy; seven grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Goodson, Audrey Whitener, Janette Starnes, Faye Midgett, Leslie Frye and Mary Jo Williams, and many nieces and nephews. In his early years, he worked on the family farm in Maiden, NC. After graduating from high school in 1963, he attended the University of NC Chapel Hill and graduated with a Math Degree. After graduating, he took a job with Prudential Life Insurance Co. in the group insurance department in Pittsburgh. His career lasted 35 years. Over the years, his insurance expertise and reputation in the Pittsburgh area and beyond led him to be named Top Marketer in his region for numerous years. He not only took pride in his business but truly relished the lifelong friends he made during his career. His passions were spending time with his family, friends, real estate and exotic cars. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 23691, Hilton Head, SC 29925. Arrangements by THE ISLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Islandfuneralhome.com