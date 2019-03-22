Home

More Obituaries for FREDERICK KERIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK P. "TED" KERIN

FREDERICK P. "TED" KERIN Obituary
KERIN FREDERICK P. "TED"

Age 96, of Mt. Washington on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Rump; loving father of Kathleen Bolek (the late Ronald), Robert Kerin (Linda), Janet D'Uva (Michael) and Suzanne Palombia (Samuel); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by four brothers. Visitations on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by Veteran Honors by VFW Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
