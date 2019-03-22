|
KERIN FREDERICK P. "TED"
Age 96, of Mt. Washington on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Rump; loving father of Kathleen Bolek (the late Ronald), Robert Kerin (Linda), Janet D'Uva (Michael) and Suzanne Palombia (Samuel); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by four brothers. Visitations on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by Veteran Honors by VFW Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019