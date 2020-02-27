|
LEONARD FREDERICK P.
Frederick P. Leonard, age 82, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 13, 2020. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Frances (Hartman) Leonard; son, Darren F. (Linda) Leonard; granddaughters, Veronica, Victoria, and Vanessa Leonard; brothers, Robert (Pat), James (Chris) and William (Eileen) Leonard; sister-in-law, Judi Froehlich, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Paul Leonard, Sr., and mother, Gertrude Leonard. Fred served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He loved art, painting, and drawing. Fred was a draftsman by trade and an avid history buff. Fred, a great story teller, was a man who enjoyed the role of husband, parent, and grandfather. He loved and enjoyed every moment of his life. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020