EVANS FREDERICK W. "FRED" JR.
Age 63, beloved husband of Linda Sue Evans, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 5th, 2019. Funeral services and burial took place near his hometown of Hazleton, PA on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. A memorial service will be held locally on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 4518 Northern Pike in Monroeville. Additional information is available on the funeral home website at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019