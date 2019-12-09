|
GEIB FREDERICK W.
After a very full life, Fred passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. In his last hours, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 59 years, Alice Geib, his daughters, Carol Yorkgitis and Susan Persinski, and other members of his family. He is also survived by five grandsons, Matthew Yorkgitis, Brian Persinski, Stephen Yorkgitis, Anthony Persinski, and Patrick Yorkgitis, one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Persinski, and three nephews. He is preceded by his parents Rosa and Louis Geib and his brother John Geib and sister Ann Michaelis. He and Alice lived in their Bridgeville home since 1963 after marrying in 1960. Fred always had a good story to tell, an ear for the latest news of a friend or family member, and practical words of advice and assistance. He loved to garden, make wine with friends, grill for family meals, watch birds, manufacture and share bubble wands with adults and children alike, teach or play a game of cards or dominoes, and travel. Born June 2, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fred honorably served his country in Korea and Japan as a member of the Air Force from 1953-1957, achieving the rank of sergeant. He had a long career as a structural draftsman for Obenchain Corp., Deci Corporation, and other companies, retiring in 1995. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to or Pennsylvania SPCA. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019