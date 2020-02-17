|
|
McSWEENEY FREDERICK W.
Peacefully on February 15, 2020, Frederick, age 91, of Pittsburgh slept away surround by his loving family. Beloved Husband of 61 years to the late Fay. Loving father of Daniel (Bonnie) and the late David (surviving wife Debra) McSweeney; Brother of the late Rev. Edward McSweeney. Devoted grandfather to Mary (Jon) Herring, Matthew (fiance Adriana Glotz) McSweeney, Kelsey and Dani McSweeney; Great-grandfather of Ryan and Logan Herring. Frederick, born in Richmond, VA, raised in Northside (St. Peters) and Oakland (St. Regis). He joined the United States Marine Corps on his 18th birthday returning in 1953 after proudly serving in the Korean War. Fred was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for being wounded in combat. He would become a die-hard Steelers and Pirates Fan; regardless of the outcome he always stayed until the final seconds of every game. Fred enjoyed a 40+ year career, first as a self-employed master plumber then worked for 20 years with the City of Pittsburgh, General Services Department. Then after retiring Fred and Fay enjoyed 23 wonderful years in Naples, Florida. Not being one to stop working, he thoroughly enjoyed working an additional 18 years with Publix Grocery. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank you to Gallagher Hospice, Kane Scott and the Veterans Administration. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations be made to https://semperfifund.org/. Family and friends are welcomed at THE JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Please visit Frederick's memorial website at www.ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020