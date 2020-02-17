Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St Regis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK McSWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK W. McSWEENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McSWEENEY FREDERICK W.

Peacefully on February 15, 2020, Frederick, age 91, of Pittsburgh slept away surround by his loving family. Beloved Husband of 61 years to the late Fay. Loving father of Daniel (Bonnie) and the late David (surviving wife Debra) McSweeney; Brother of the late Rev. Edward McSweeney. Devoted grandfather to Mary (Jon) Herring, Matthew (fiance Adriana Glotz) McSweeney, Kelsey and Dani McSweeney; Great-grandfather of Ryan and Logan Herring. Frederick, born in Richmond, VA, raised in Northside (St. Peters) and Oakland (St. Regis). He joined the United States Marine Corps on his 18th birthday returning in 1953 after proudly serving in the Korean War. Fred was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for being wounded in combat. He would become a die-hard Steelers and Pirates Fan; regardless of the outcome he always stayed until the final seconds of every game. Fred enjoyed a 40+ year career, first as a self-employed master plumber then worked for 20 years with the City of Pittsburgh, General Services Department. Then after retiring Fred and Fay enjoyed 23 wonderful years in Naples, Florida. Not being one to stop working, he thoroughly enjoyed working an additional 18 years with Publix Grocery. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank you to Gallagher Hospice, Kane Scott and the Veterans Administration. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations be made to https://semperfifund.org/. Family and friends are welcomed at THE JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Please visit Frederick's memorial website at www.ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -