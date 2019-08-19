|
CROCK, MD, FACC FREDERICK WILLIAM
Fellow of American College of Cardiology, FASE (Fellow of American Society of Echocardiography), 67, of Indiana Township, Cheswick, PA surrounded by the love and peace of his family, was welcomed into heaven by the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born February 7, 1952 in Greensburg, PA. He was a son of the late George Howard Crock, Sr. and Mary (Bompiani) Crock. On May 14, 1983 he married his immortal beloved, Kathleen Nagy. He was the loving proud father of their twins, son, George Tyler Crock and daughter, Kirsten Nagy Crock. Fred graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1970. He was president of his senior class. In 1974 he graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science Degree. After receiving his medical degree (MD) from Temple Medical School in 1978, he trained in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh and was chosen as a chief resident. He then completed a cardiovascular fellowship under Dr. James Shaver at University of Pittsburgh before joining the teaching faculty at Mercy hospital in 1984 and was appointed Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. In 2004, after an intense recruiting effort, he joined UPMC's Cardiovascular Institute and was appointed Assistant Professor at University of Pittsburgh. Over the next 15 years Fred had a stellar career as a cardiologist, teacher and role model. Widely recognized as a great clinician with unlimited compassion, dedication and outstanding bedside manners, he quickly became the "go to" cardiologist in the Cardiovascular Institute that many physicians, nurses and hospital personnel would go to for their care. He was also an outstanding teacher and role model to all levels of medical students and trainees as exemplified by his numerous teaching awards. He was voted by cardiology trainees as the Outstanding Teacher in 2005, 2010, and 2018, and by medical students in 2010 and 2011, and by medical residents in 2012. In 2019, Alpha Omega Alpha Society of University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, the most prestigious medical school honor society, honored him with the Charles Watson Teaching Award. It is impossible to adequately express the impact Fred has had on thousands of patients and a generation of medical and cardiovascular trainees and practicing cardiologists, but a sample of one of his many glowing teaching evaluations from his student summarizes the sentiment: "Dr. Crock is indeed one of the best teachers of mine. He is an outstanding cardiologist with outstanding teaching skills; his patients love him as well as his fellows". True to his character, despite this impossibly demanding schedule, Fred was tirelessly dedicated to his patients. In addition to his work at UPMC he found time to volunteer off hours as a lead cardiologist in the Birmingham Free Clinic, serving those without medical insurance. His impact in cardiology and the medical community of western Pennsylvania will live on through the lasting influence he has left on his many students, patients, and colleagues. Fred's family time was spent enjoying music and movies, especially all things Marvel. His extensive knowledge of comic books and pop culture was passed onto his children, as well as all who knew him. This was exemplified in the many trivia nights organized by his fellows, the music one could hear streaming from his office and the passionate conversations he would have during nightly dinners with his family. Fred's deep Catholic faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother was evident in every aspect of his life. His profession was a calling rather than a career. He tended to his patients' hearts physically as well as spiritually. Fred was a humble man with a gentle soul and unsuspecting sense of humor. He truly knew what it meant to love and to be loved. His credo was fully exemplified with the love that he had for his wife, his son, his daughter and his family. Fred's love, laughter and wisdom will be missed by Kathleen, Tyler, Kirsten and Marco as well as his siblings, Mary Ann Crock, Indiana, Kathleen Harrison (Mark), Greensburg, Diane Daskivich (Bruce), Indiana; sister-in-law, Christine Crock, Pottstown; sister-in-law, Karen Uhrin (Dave), Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law, Richard Nagy, Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Carla Bonfanti (Tony), Cape Coral, FL; brother-in-law, John Nagy (Linda), Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Lisa Boytim (Andy), Acme; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sidehamer (Keith), Hollidaysburg; sister-in-law, Kim Puskar (Frank), Acme; sister-in-law, Elaine Yarabinetz (Doug), Murrysville; and mother-in-law, Alice Nagy, Mt. Pleasant. Fred is also remembered by 17 nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews. Fred will be missed by his aunt, Lois R. Crock and his uncle, Werner Diekmann, Arizona. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George Howard Crock, Jr. and David Wayne Crock and father-in-law, Carl Nagy. Fred lived his life in the pursuit of helping others, always with a warm smile and a giving heart. In memory of Fred, please share your smiles with the people that you meet today and always. May all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. Friends will be received Tuesday, August 20th from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Parish, Wednesday morning, August 21st at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.pancan.org. As well as to the Birmingham Free Clinic by mailing donations to the following address: University of Pittsburgh, Institutional Advancement, Records Management, Attention: Tina Beckett,128 N. Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Please include that your donation is to be allocated to the "Birmingham Free Clinic" in memory of Dr. Frederick William Crock, MD, FACC, FASE.