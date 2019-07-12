Home

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of Good Counsel Church
7705 Bennett St.
FREDRICA DELORES "RICKI" STUART

FREDRICA DELORES "RICKI" STUART Obituary
STUART FREDRICA DELORES "RICKI"

Age 72, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Steven Stuart; grandmother of Stephanie Stuart; sister of Carol, Jacqueline, and Tonya; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends received Friday 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. Funeral Service will be held Saturday at noon at Mother of Good Counsel Church, 7705 Bennett St.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
