|
|
STUART FREDRICA DELORES "RICKI"
Age 72, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Steven Stuart; grandmother of Stephanie Stuart; sister of Carol, Jacqueline, and Tonya; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends received Friday 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. Funeral Service will be held Saturday at noon at Mother of Good Counsel Church, 7705 Bennett St.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019