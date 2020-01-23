Home

Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME
Frontage Road
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
FREDRICK J. BELL


1945 - 2020
FREDRICK J. BELL Obituary
BELL FREDRICK J.

Age 74, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born March 8, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a resident of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where he retired with his longtime partner, Georgette Shorraw. Fred is survived by his only child, daughter, Catherine DePasquale, her husband, Joseph DePasquale, two grandsons, Joseph and Anthony DePasquale of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, his loving sister, Letitia Vallo and her husband, David Vallo of Sun City Center, Florida and by many nieces and nephews. Ask anyone and they will say that Fred was just a kind soul. A wonderful, loving man who would do anything for you. He sadly lost his partner of over 30 years, Georgette, just a few months before his passing. Her loss deeply impacted him. Fred was a veteran who served his country, in the army, during the Vietnam War. He was a former US Steel employee. Fred loved cheeseburgers, playing cards with his neighborhood friends and his weekly Thursday night chats with his sister, Tish. He will be deeply missed. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME on Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
