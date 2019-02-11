Home

Age 79 on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Husband of 53 years to the late Audrey (Campbell) Garcia; beloved father of Denise (John) Matschner, Diane (David) Mickail, Laurie (Tom) Ratliff and Freddie (Michelle) Garcia of OH; loving Pap Pap of 10 grandchildren, Emily, Nicole and Jake Matschner, Damon and Dallas Mickail, Nathan and Nicholas Ratliff and Cody, Cassidy and Cara Garcia; great-grandfather to Mason and Logan Gefert; brother of Claire (Jerry) Sheets. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m.


www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
