GASS G. GRAHAM

Age 91, a lifelong resident of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at West Hills Health and Rehab on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born November 22, 1927, in the family home in Carnot, he was one of three sons to the late Fred H. and Ida Belle (Irwin) Gass. Beloved husband for 68 years to Gloria (Coradi) Gass; loving father of Terry (Joyce) of Coraopolis, Bruce (Elizabeth) of Crescent, and James (Teri Jo) of Marietta, GA; cherished grandfather of Mark (Mirage), Steven, Christian (Heather), Lee (Courtney), Alexandra and Dina (Michael); proud great-grandfather of Addison, Brayden, Carson, Ethan, Wyatt, Graham, Bailee and Banyan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dr. F. Dale Gass and John "Jack" Gass. Graham was a graduate of Moon High School, class of 1945. Immediately after graduation, he was called to serve his country and with no hesitation he joined the U.S. Navy fighting during WWII. For 38 years, he worked for Columbia Gas, retiring in 1989 as a meter inspector. Graham was a handyman of sorts who enjoyed fixing anything. He also was an avid Pittsburgh Sports Fan. As a lifetime member of Moon Volunteer Fire Department, Graham joined at age 16 and was a fireman through and through. He held several offices in the fire department and loved to work the "famous fish fries." He also was a member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church. Visitation Sunday 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Rev. Ron Schermerhorn, officiating. Burial will follow in Sharon Community Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a .