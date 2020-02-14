|
MORGAN G. JEAN
Age 91, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late George S. Morgan; loving mother of Patti (Duane) DeArmitt and Jim (Debbie) Morgan; proud grandmother of Brian (Jamie) Covol, Eve (Butch) Reffert, Staci (George) Schmitt, Justin (Stephanie) Morgan and Jamie (Garrett) Raviart; adoring great-grandmother of Braylan and Layton Covol, Ellie, Patrick and Mazzie Reffert and Emslie and Ashton Schmitt; sister of the late Carol Bolosky. Jean was an active member of Whitehall Presbyterian Church and life member of First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh. She will be remembered for her patient heart and selfless spirit. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Sunday and Monday, February 16 and 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:30. If desired, family suggests contributions to The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020