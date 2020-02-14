Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Age 91, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late George S. Morgan; loving mother of Patti (Duane) DeArmitt and Jim (Debbie) Morgan; proud grandmother of Brian (Jamie) Covol, Eve (Butch) Reffert, Staci (George) Schmitt, Justin (Stephanie) Morgan and Jamie (Garrett) Raviart; adoring great-grandmother of Braylan and Layton Covol, Ellie, Patrick and Mazzie Reffert and Emslie and Ashton Schmitt; sister of the late Carol Bolosky.  Jean was an active member of Whitehall Presbyterian Church and life member of First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh.  She will be remembered for her patient heart and selfless spirit.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Sunday and Monday, February 16 and 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:30.  If desired, family suggests contributions to The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
