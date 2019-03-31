Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
G. VELMA SMITH

G. VELMA SMITH Obituary
SMITH G. VELMA

Age 86, of Brunswick went home to be with the Lord, February 12, 2019. Born in Etna, PA on November 16, 1932 to the late Joseph and Geraldine (Boers) Schmidt. She was a Dietary Supervisor for Harmarville Rehab for many years. She came from a family of eight siblings. Preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Ronald; she leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Marybeth (Frank) DiDonato; sons, Ronald J. (Janet) and David M. (Kristi); five grandchildren. Funeral service was held at St. Mary's cemetery in Sharpsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. THE SCHLUP PUCAK FUNERAL HOME, is honored to serve the Smith family. Messages and memories of Geraldine can be shared at:


schluppucakfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
