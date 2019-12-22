Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
G. WESLEY DICKSON

G. WESLEY DICKSON Obituary
DICKSON G. WESLEY

On Friday, December 20, 2019, age 90, of Edgewood. Loving father of Elizabeth Cowie (James) and Bruce Dickson (Kathy); cherished "papap" to eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. President of his senior class at Gallaudet College. Past president of Pittsburgh Association for the Deaf. Student, teacher, and board member emeritus at Western PA School for the Deaf. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice. Services private. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
