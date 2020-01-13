|
ABRAHAM GABRIEL JAMES
Gabriel J. Abraham, a brave and beloved warrior, passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and adoring parents, Anthony and Rebecca (Shope) Abraham, of South Park; doting grandparents, Charles and Antonella Abraham and James and Carol Shope; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 17, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Upper St. Clair. Please meet at church. Arrangements entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020