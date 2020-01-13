Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
Upper St. Clair, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GABRIEL ABRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GABRIEL JAMES ABRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GABRIEL JAMES ABRAHAM Obituary
ABRAHAM GABRIEL JAMES

Gabriel J. Abraham, a brave and beloved warrior, passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and adoring parents, Anthony and Rebecca (Shope) Abraham, of South Park; doting grandparents, Charles and Antonella Abraham and James and Carol Shope; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 17, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Upper St. Clair. Please meet at church. Arrangements entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GABRIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -