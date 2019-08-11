|
|
PAUL GABRIEL W. "GABE"
Of South Park, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, age 94. He was surrounded by his loving family when he was taken to Heaven. Gabe is survived by his beloved wife for 68 years of Helen "Mitzi" (Skerbetz) Paul and devoted daughters, Susan and Cindy Paul and Kathy (Levon) Gazarian. He was the very proud grandfather of Maral and Haig Gazarian. Gabe was the youngest surviving child of eight children of Andrew and Rose Paul. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Alex (Julia) Paul, Lee (Helen) Paul, Jim (Elsie) Paul, Anne (Bill) Donahue, Betty (Pete) Pokrajac, Joe (Felicta) Paul and John (Anne) Paul. Gabe was a Corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corp in the Pacific Islands during WWII. He was a Lieutenant in the South Park Twp. Police Department for 27 years and was the first trained Emergency Medical Technician in the area. Gabe owned and operated Park Printing with his wife in the early 1970's. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tri-Community South EMS, 5490 Progress Blvd., Bethel Park, PA 15102 or Montour Trail Council, 304 Hickman St., Suite 3, 2nd Floor, Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019