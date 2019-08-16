Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
GAIL (ZYROLL) HENEFELD

GAIL (ZYROLL) HENEFELD Obituary
HENEFELD GAIL (ZYROLL)

Age 78, a resident of Kennedy Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Olga Zyroll. Beloved wife of Ron Henefeld for 57 years; loving mother of Craig (Debbie) Henefeld and Keith (Vicky) Henefeld; loving grandmother of Shannon, Lindsey and Chelsea; sister of Marcia (Jim) Bassler and Linda Zyroll. At the family's request there will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Malachy Church, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial service at the cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp.


www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
