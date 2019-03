FISHER GAIL K .

Died peacefully at home in Sierra Vista, AZ, on February 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Gail was born in Pittsburgh, PA, where she attended Brentwood High School (class of 1957) and in 1960 met and married Roy David Fisher. They were married for 58 years. Gail is survived by her brother, Verner (Buck) Kortz of Warminster, PA; daughter, Bonnie Lee; son, Eric David both of Sierra Vista, AZ; and granddaughter, Lillian Lindberg, formerly of Sierra Vista. She loved her family and had many friends. She is sorely missed. After starting a career with Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh, PA, as a switch board operator in 1958, she paused to raise her family and then returned to work and retired in 1995 as a Systems Analyst for GTE (Verizon). During this time, she and her family made four moves with Roy's employer (Wayne Feeds) throughout the mid-west (Guntersville, AL, Janesville, WI, St. Joseph MO, and Ft. Wayne, IN). In 1996, upon retirement, they moved to and remained in Sierra Vista, AZ. For many years Gail and Roy traveled the country with friends competing in chili cook-offs. Gail was a passionate and inspired artist and she felt it was a great compliment if someone told her that her work made them feel happy. Whether it was oil painting, watercolor, acrylics, colored-pencil, functional art, or quilting she was committed and always had fun creating things people would treasure. Her work exists in many homes throughout the United States, England, and Germany and in 2003 she was awarded the Mayor's Arts Award and in 2012 she was inducted into the Brentwood High School Hall of Fame for her lifelong and enduring contribution to the Arts. Like her life, her projects were always colorful and vibrant and often reflected interesting places she and Roy visited. You could typically find Gail at her booth in Art-in-the-Park and she was a member of the Huachuca Art Association, Palo Verde Palettes, Chili Appreciation Society Intl. (CASI), ELKS Lodge #2065, and the Wandering Wapitis travel group. A memorial celebration service will be held at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church (100 Lenzner Ave.) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Pastor Mark Perry will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gail's colorful life. The family would like to sincerely thank the great caregivers from Right-at-Home and Valor Hospice for their caring attention to Gail and her family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is preferred.