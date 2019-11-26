|
MERTENS GAIL
Gail Mertens, a resident of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, left this Earth on November 25, 2019, after a long illness. Gail loved and cared for many people in her life as reflected first in the importance of raising your children, her career and her volunteer passions. As a nurse leader, she brought a caring spirit for team members, colleagues, and patients. Perhaps best known for her gift of storytelling, laughter and cheerful sense of humor, Gail brought happiness to those around her. Gail received tremendous joy volunteering with the US military veterans involved with the Pittsburgh chapter of Project Healing Waters. Through this organization, Gail made lifelong friendships with veterans who served our country admirably. She spent time enjoying the right of fishing with those who benefited from her camaraderie, friendliness, and kindness. A caring mother, Gail is survived by her children, Robert Hopp of Montana and Annie Hopp of Pittsburgh. She has loved and cared for them through life's journeys. Jim Wargo, Gail's loving, steadfast husband brought her comfort and a sense of peace. He taught her the true meaning of "for better or worse... in sickness and in health". Jim's children, Dan (Erin) and Jim have been a source of support to their dad. Grandchildren Harper (Annie), Natalie, Regan, and Grady (Dan and Erin) have been a source of joy in Gail's life. Also surviving are Gail's mother, Lucille Lutz; sister, Sandy McCullough; niece, Casey; nephew, Adam; great-niece, Juliet; aunt, Lois Aumer (Noney); uncle, Ed Steinhauser; cousins, Janette Schemm (Paul), Lynn Aumer (Tom), Robert Sievers, Peggy Hagee, and Frances Koerber. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Robert Mertens; and stepfather, George Lutz. Friends were also important to Gail, who held dear the many cherished, lifelong friendships she nurtured with those whose paths connected with hers. She has appreciated the kindness expressed during the last years of her journey. There were family, friends, and neighbors who brought food, made special gifts, sent cheerful cards, and especially prayed for God's healing and peace. Gail experienced the kindness of many healthcare workers during her illness and wished to convey her thankfulness to all those and especially to the veterans of Project Healing Waters. Gail was truly grateful for the opportunity to connect with their mission of service to the country. Gail is remembered for her spirit of joyfulness, great company with her friends and family, the ability to connect with others, and making those around her laugh and smile at the joys of life. She was a true friend to many and will not be forgotten. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 29, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside. You are also encouraged to celebrate Gail's life with lunch at Hoffstots Restaurant, following the Funeral Mass on Friday.