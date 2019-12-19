Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
GAIL R. SMITH Obituary
SMITH GAIL R.

Age 80, of Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul L. Smith; loving mother of Brenda (Steve) Parks, Marlene (Chuck) Schneider and Matthew (Corrinne) Smith; dear sister of Robert Lundblad, Patricia Lindemuth, Beverly Lindemuth and Barbara Jones. Also survived by five cherished grandchildren; three cherished great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail enjoyed sharing her artistic side through flowers, needlepoint, and gardening. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for her fun, loving spirit. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville 412-221-3800 Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services and inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to . Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
