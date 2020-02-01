Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for GAIL ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAIL (DAVIDSON) ROSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GAIL (DAVIDSON) ROSE Obituary
ROSE GAIL (DAVIDSON)

On Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne M. Rose; loving mother of Kristen (Stuart) Noell and Mark Rose; cherished sister of Susan Davidson (John) Studeny; proud Grandma of Katherine and Zachary Noell; also survived by adoring nieces, Sarah (Jordan) Blask, Joanna (Conan) Mastrangelo, and their children, Hunter, Sylvie, Dolly, and June. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m). Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GAIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -