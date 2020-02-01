|
ROSE GAIL (DAVIDSON)
On Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne M. Rose; loving mother of Kristen (Stuart) Noell and Mark Rose; cherished sister of Susan Davidson (John) Studeny; proud Grandma of Katherine and Zachary Noell; also survived by adoring nieces, Sarah (Jordan) Blask, Joanna (Conan) Mastrangelo, and their children, Hunter, Sylvie, Dolly, and June. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m). Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020