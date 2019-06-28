COULTER GAIL ROST

Age 77, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alvin James "Jimmy" Coulter; daughter of the late Richard and Edith (Junquera) Rost; loving mother of Lindsay (Stephen III) Strishock; sister of the late Richard Rost; dear grandmother of Stephen Stishock IV and Taylor Strishock. Gail peacefully rejoined the love of her life and high school sweetheart, the late Alvin James "Jimmy" Coulter, after a courageous five month battle with cancer. Her spirit will live on in the heart of her daughter, Lindsay. Gail was generous, loving, and amazingly strong. Years ago she enjoyed relaxing on the boat with her husband Jimmy. Gail had undeniable love and compassion for her family and friends. She was extremely generous and cared about every part of their lives. She spent countless hours making bows and flower arrangements for family and friends. But most of all, Gail loved being a "Gam-Gam" to her grandchildren and now, will always be their guardian angel. Gail showed us what every lady should strive for in life to be: a dedicated daughter, a loving mother, a devoted wife and the world's best Gam-Gam. She will be greatly missed. Her warm heart and devotion to her family will carry us through the difficult days ahead. Friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service 11:00a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.