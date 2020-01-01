|
LITWILER GAIL V.
Age 80, of Hampton Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Thomas C. Litwiler; loving mother of Thomas J. "T.J." Litwiler of Chicago, IL and Tricia (David) Kimmel of Seattle, WA; proud grandmother of Sara and Rachel Kimmel; dear sister of Louise Rittenhouse, Bill Howell, and the late Margaret Baumgart; aunt of nine special nieces and nephews. Gail served 30 years as a dedicated member of the Hampton Township School Board. She was a longtime active member of the North Hills Community Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Christian Education Board Leader, among many other roles. She brought enthusiasm and determination to everything she did and provided strength and support to everyone she encountered. Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the North Hills Community Baptist Church, 7801 Thompson Run Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Donations may be made to the Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020