GARWOOD GALE "GRAMMY"
Of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, age 85; loving mother of Jack (Mary Fran), Buzz (Becky), Tammy Weger (Jamie), Jodi Bewick (Rick) and the late Kip Garwood; mother-in-law of Kimberly Garwood; daughter of the late Selma and Walter Labs; sister of the late Jack Labs; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gale was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 23, 1934. For over 30 years Gale drove a school bus, specializing in children with special needs, for the Bethel Park School District. A consummate mother and homemaker, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for her family and friends. Her door was always open as well to strangers and new friends alike in need. Gale had a passion for sports, from youth to the professional level coupled by an unwavering support of her children. She served as team mom for the Bethel Park swim team, actively supporting team events and meets for not only her five children but others. Gale also was a staple at South Hills baseball fields and basketball courts, again always in support of her grandchildren. She always looked forward to Steelers Sunday. Visitation Saturday from 5 - 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . www.stjude.org.
www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019