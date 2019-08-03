Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
More Obituaries for GALE ZEGLOWITSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GALE M. (HATFIELD) ZEGLOWITSCH

GALE M. (HATFIELD) ZEGLOWITSCH Obituary
ZEGLOWITSCH GALE M. (HATFIELD)

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph E. "Oliver Coach Z"; mother of Jason Kekseo and Joe (Sarah) Zeglowitsch; survived by six grandchildren; daughter of the late Harold and Martha Hatfield; sister of Carole (Richard) Walshak, Janice (Louis) Pacini and Richard (Trish) Hatfield; sister-in-law of Marlene (Robert) Valentine and William (late Patricia) Zeglowitsch. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Gale retired from Pittsburgh Board of Education at Perry H.S. with 30 years service. Number 1 supporter of Oliver H.S. Football Program for 20 years. Friends received, 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the UPMC Hillman Breast Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
