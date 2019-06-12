Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Restland Memorial Park
GARI JEAN PANNELL


GARI JEAN PANNELL Obituary
PANNELL GARI JEAN

Age 62, of the Hill District, born October 1, 1956, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Loving sister of Arnie Pannell; daughter of Gregg and Verna Jean Pannell. She attended St. Paul's Cathedral in 1974 and also attended the Bradford Business School in 1977. A Memorial Service will be held on  Saturday, June 15th at Restland Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gari's name to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health at donate.nami.org. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.  


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
