PANNELL GARI JEAN
Age 62, of the Hill District, born October 1, 1956, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Loving sister of Arnie Pannell; daughter of Gregg and Verna Jean Pannell. She attended St. Paul's Cathedral in 1974 and also attended the Bradford Business School in 1977. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at Restland Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gari's name to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health at donate.nami.org. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019