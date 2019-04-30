|
SIMMONS GARNETTA D.
Age 83, of Gibsonia, died April 26, 2019 at Sentara Hospice in Virginia Beach. Born March 8, 1936 in Wellersburg, daughter of Guy and Sarah Rosella (Emerick) Coughenour. Preceded in death by parents and husband, John. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (Richard) Snyder, Norfolk, VA; son, John W. (Brenda) Simmons, Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan Snyder and Kristen Peterson; great-granddaughter, Aria Snyder; and sister, Louise (Fred) Marshall, Huntsville, AL. She was a graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Presbyterian School of Nursing and received a B.S. from LaRoche College. She is a retired long term care administrator. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Berlin, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Dr. David Williams officiating. Interment, Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Glencoe. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019