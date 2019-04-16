Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
GARY A. SCHAPER

SCHAPER GARY A.

Gary A. Schaper, age 63, of Baldwin, formerly of Northside Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on April 13, 2019. He was a Navy Veteran of 26 years and worked for Alcoa/Arconic for 31 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, and participating in youth hockey. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Doris (Wainwright) Schaper; children, Linda (Mathew) Mckee, Richard Barkley, III, and Karen (Michael) Hritz; grandchildren, Tyrik Barkley, and Christian and Shawn Hritz; mother-in-law, Betty Lou Wainwright; siblings, Robert (Judy) Schaper, Jr. and Sandra Shamonsky; sister-in-law, Beth Schaper; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert,  Sr. and Dolores Schaper; and brother, Jeffrey Schaper. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a Blessing and Military Service will follow at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
