SCHAPER GARY A.

Gary A. Schaper, age 63, of Baldwin, formerly of Northside Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on April 13, 2019. He was a Navy Veteran of 26 years and worked for Alcoa/Arconic for 31 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, and participating in youth hockey. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Doris (Wainwright) Schaper; children, Linda (Mathew) Mckee, Richard Barkley, III, and Karen (Michael) Hritz; grandchildren, Tyrik Barkley, and Christian and Shawn Hritz; mother-in-law, Betty Lou Wainwright; siblings, Robert (Judy) Schaper, Jr. and Sandra Shamonsky; sister-in-law, Beth Schaper; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Dolores Schaper; and brother, Jeffrey Schaper. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a Blessing and Military Service will follow at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.