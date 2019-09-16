|
|
PEPPER GARY B.
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Jasko); loving father of Courtney and Matthew Pepper; son of the late James and Grace; brother of Wayne (Linda) Pepper and Linda (Jim) Klinzing. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 8 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019