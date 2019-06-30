Home

GARY BRUCE STURM

Age 70, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1948, and was loved by many. Gary was known for many hobbies like fishing, playing cards, and chess. He is survived by his son, Gary Andrew Sturm; and two brothers, Doug and Milton Sturm. Funeral arrangements by ALL COUNTIES CREMATION SERVICES, 164 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, (724) 705-4580. Family has decided to that remembrance will be done privately at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
