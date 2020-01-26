Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
GARY D. HUGHES

GARY D. HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES GARY D.

Age 71, formerly of Oakdale, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Husband of Debra (Radzik) Hughes. Father of Colleen Hughes and the late Gary Hughes. Stepfather of Wendy (Joshua) Bard and Daniel (Kristen) Fisher. Son of the late Raymond "Bud" and Edna Hughes. Brother of the late Raymond "Buddy", Daniel and Elmer Hughes. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Family suggest contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice, 46 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. 


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
