Age 71, formerly of Oakdale, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Husband of Debra (Radzik) Hughes. Father of Colleen Hughes and the late Gary Hughes. Stepfather of Wendy (Joshua) Bard and Daniel (Kristen) Fisher. Son of the late Raymond "Bud" and Edna Hughes. Brother of the late Raymond "Buddy", Daniel and Elmer Hughes. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Family suggest contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice, 46 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020