GARY DZUBINSKI

DZUBINSKI GARY

Age 68, of Kennedy Township, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Beardsley) Dzubinski; and his sister, Denise Lynn Brudnok. Gary is survived by nephews, Steven (Kristin) Brandl, Todd Brandl and Shane (Rachael) Brudnok; And great-nephews, Devlin (Marissa) Colaluca, Derek and Daniel Brandl. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church. www.mcdermottfh.com


 
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020
