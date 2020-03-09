DZUBINSKI GARY
Age 68, of Kennedy Township, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Beardsley) Dzubinski; and his sister, Denise Lynn Brudnok. Gary is survived by nephews, Steven (Kristin) Brandl, Todd Brandl and Shane (Rachael) Brudnok; And great-nephews, Devlin (Marissa) Colaluca, Derek and Daniel Brandl. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church. www.mcdermottfh.com