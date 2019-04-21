|
MILLER GARY E.
Age 81, of Blawnox, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Dallah; loving father of Jeffrey Miller, Karen (Davide Biagi) Miller, Linda Guzzie and the late Gary Miller; grandfather of Valerie, Brian, Lauren, Lynzie and Alyssa; great grandfather of Hailey, Jordan, Adelyn and Jocelyn; brother of Lila Borrowski. Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 and from 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave. Blawnox, Pa 15238, where family and friends will gather Friday at 10am for the Funeral.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019