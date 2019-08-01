|
PRICE GARY E.
On July 30, 2019, age 61, of Plum, formerly of Munhall. Loving father of Ceanne and Ciaira Price; beloved companion of Lori Blake Meyerholz; son of Nancy Price and the late Robert "Buzzy" Price; cherished uncle of Shaina Betzler, Terra Hoffman, Bethany (Eddie) Cunha and Dane Kushner; granduncle of Rowan Cunha; brother of Dale Price and Nancy (Donnie) Kushner. Friends received on Friday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Homestead Park U.M. Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Allegheny Health Network Healthcare at Home Hospice, 4 Allegheny Ctr. 9th Fl. Suite 950, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or H.P.U.M.C., 4231 Shady Ave., Munhall 15120.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019