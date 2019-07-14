Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY BLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY EUGENE BLOUGH


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY EUGENE BLOUGH Obituary
BLOUGH GARY EUGENE

Age 83, of Penn Hills, died peacefully at home, Friday evening, July 12, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer. Born May 18, 1936 in Johnstown, PA, the son of Millard and Elaine. Mr. Blough served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962 and spent much of his professional life working for Westinghouse. He was an avid fisherman, sports enthusiast and collector. Gary Blough and Frances Younkin were married December 27, 1959 in Somerset County. After serving three years in the military, they moved to Penn Hills, PA to raise and grow their family. Gary is survived by his wife, Frances; and sons, Jeff (Debbie), Matthew, and Steven (Rebecca). He will forever be "Poppy" to four granddaughters, Kristin, Kathleen, Emma and Anna and three grandsons, Kevin, Gary and John. He is also survived by his siblings, Melvin (Billie), Sharon and Danny (Linda) as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends and loved ones will be received Tuesday, 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Wednesday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now