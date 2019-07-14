BLOUGH GARY EUGENE

Age 83, of Penn Hills, died peacefully at home, Friday evening, July 12, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer. Born May 18, 1936 in Johnstown, PA, the son of Millard and Elaine. Mr. Blough served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962 and spent much of his professional life working for Westinghouse. He was an avid fisherman, sports enthusiast and collector. Gary Blough and Frances Younkin were married December 27, 1959 in Somerset County. After serving three years in the military, they moved to Penn Hills, PA to raise and grow their family. Gary is survived by his wife, Frances; and sons, Jeff (Debbie), Matthew, and Steven (Rebecca). He will forever be "Poppy" to four granddaughters, Kristin, Kathleen, Emma and Anna and three grandsons, Kevin, Gary and John. He is also survived by his siblings, Melvin (Billie), Sharon and Danny (Linda) as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends and loved ones will be received Tuesday, 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Wednesday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.