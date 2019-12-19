|
|
PRICE GARY F.
Gary F. Price, age 68, on December 16, 2019, of Bradford Woods. Loving son of the late Francis and Agnes (Masley) Price; beloved husband of Beth McCandless; brother of Mary (Bud) Stevens, John (Patti) Price and Kevin (Sandy) Price. Family will welcome friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your own choosing. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019