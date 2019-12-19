Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Road
Sewickley, PA
View Map
GARY F. PRICE

GARY F. PRICE Obituary
PRICE GARY F.

Gary F. Price, age 68, on December 16, 2019, of Bradford Woods. Loving son of the late Francis and Agnes (Masley) Price; beloved husband of Beth McCandless; brother of Mary (Bud) Stevens, John (Patti) Price and Kevin (Sandy) Price. Family will welcome friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your own choosing. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
